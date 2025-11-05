Belgian Movie Operator To Acquire Emagine Theaters

November 5, 2025

A European movie theatre operator will acquire some Emagine Entertainment theaters in Michigan as part of a larger $105 (m) million deal – with a couple in the local area.



Belgian-based Kinepolis Group will add 14 cinemas to its portfolio, representing 177 screens and 18,000 seats, located in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin.



Nine are in Michigan and include:



-Emagine Canton

-Emagine Birch Run

-Emagine Hartland

-Emagine Macomb

-Emagine Novi

-Emagine Rochester Hills

-Emagine Royal Oak

-Quality 10 by Emagine in Saginaw

-Emagine Saline



Emagine Woodhaven and The Riviera in Michigan are not included in the deal as the locations operate under the Emagine brand but are managed by third parties through a brand licensing agreement.



Eddy Duquenne, CEO of Kinepolis Group, said the announcement marks a key milestone in their company’s expansion - the first acquisition of this scale since the pandemic. He said “We do this with a high-quality asset in a market where we have had positive experiences with our Kinepolis concepts. The location and size of the cinemas make them a valuable addition to the Group's portfolio, enabling us to further expand our presence in the US market. We are excited to welcome the new teams to the Kinepolis family.”



Paul Glantz, Chairman and CEO of Emagine Entertainment, commented “Kinepolis has a reputation for operating exceptionally well-run cinemas both in Europe and in North America. Their commitment to providing guests with an unforgettable movie experience makes them the ideal suitor to continue the stewardship of Emagine into the future.”



The agreement represents a transaction value of $105 (M) million for 100% of Emagine's business. Although it could go to $120 (M) million, based on the U.S. box office for the rest of the year.



Kinepolis will continue to operate Emagine theatres under the existing brand name and says it prioritizes “continuity for all Emagine customers, while carefully considering the needs of all employees and stakeholders”.



Kinepolis expects to complete the acquisition by the end of the year.