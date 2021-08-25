Funeral Services Set For Longtime County EMS Employee

August 25, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Funeral arrangements have been finalized for a longtime member of Livingston County Emergency Medical Services who recently passed away after a bout with pancreatic cancer.



EMS Operations Supervisor Kim McEvoy is remembered as an “incredible co-worker” with a contagious laugh and a huge love for animals. She passed away Saturday at the age of 54.



McEvoy began her career with Livingston County EMS in September 1988 and was promoted to Operations Supervisor in June 1995. Over the course of her tenure, McEvoy was involved with the county’s HAZMAT team and was also a Firefighter and Sergeant with the Brighton Township Fire Department, which later became the Brighton Area Fire Authority.



Visitation will be held Saturday from 10:30 to 11am, with a memorial mass to follow at 11am at St. Edith Catholic Church on Newburgh Road in Livonia.



A memorial gathering will take place on Monday, August 30th from 4 to 7pm at Crystal Gardens Banquet Center on Grand River in Genoa Township. Uniforms are said to be appropriate for Monday’s memorial gathering.