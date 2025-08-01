Kid Rock, Uncle Kracker Perform in Milford Alongside Local Musician Diagnosed with ALS

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Detroit rockers Kid Rock and Uncle Kracker made a surprise appearance in Milford Thursday night, singing alongside Jimmie Bones and The Snakebit Wanderers at the LaFontaine Amphitheater.



Milford Police also posted a pic with Kid Rock on its Facebook page.



Bones was recently diagnosed with ALS or 'Lou Gehrig's Disease' and this was his last public appearance as he undergoes treatment.



According to a Facebook post by Tino Gross:



"Jimmie Bones is a longtime friend, Brother, incredible Musician, and member of our family, and a treasure to the Detroit musical community and beyond. Jimmie was recently diagnosed with ALS, 'Lou Gehrig's Disease'. This upcoming show will be Jimmie's last public performance for awhile as he undergoes treatment for his health, and spends time with Leigh and his beloved family. We plan on making this event a Jimmie Bones Love Fest. Many of his musical friends and co-conspirators will be in attendence. Please join us in Honoring The Legendary Jimmie Bones and showing love and support. Spread the word-See you there - God Bless Bones and Family."



Video of the performance is linked below.