California Congressman Ro Khanna To Campaign With Will Lawrence In Brighton

June 25, 2026

Matthew Hutchison / news@whmi.com





U.S. Rep. Ro Khanna will be in Brighton this weekend to campaign with Democratic congressional candidate Will Lawrence as the Aug. 4 primary draws near.



Khanna, a California Democrat and national progressive figure, is scheduled to join Lawrence at 11 a.m. Sunday, June 28, at Genoa Township Park for a campaign Day of Action in Brighton. Volunteers will also launch a canvassing effort in the Brighton area.



Lawrence is running for the Democratic nomination in Michigan’s 7th Congressional District, which includes Livingston County, against former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink and former Navy SEAL Matt Maasdam. The seat is currently held by Republican Congressman Tom Barrett, who is running for reelection.



The race is one of the most closely watched House contests in the country, with the Cook Political Report rating the seat a toss-up.



Lawrence, who appeared March 4 on WHMI’s “Meet the People,” has said his campaign is focused heavily on cost-of-living issues.



“The cost of housing and the cost of healthcare are the top issues people bring up,” Lawrence said during the WHMI interview, adding that small business owners frequently raise concerns about rising health insurance premiums.



Brink, Maasdam and Barrett have appeared separately on WHMI’s “Meet the People” in the last month. You can listen to all of the episodes on the podcast page at WHMI.com.



Following Sunday’s Day of Action, Lawrence is also scheduled to return to Brighton at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, for an event at the Millpond in downtown Brighton. The campaign says that event will include live music, remarks from Lawrence and an open question-and-answer session.