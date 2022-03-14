Fowlerville Man Sentenced In Child Pornography Case

March 14, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A Livingston County man charged in a child pornography case will spend decades behind bars.



34-year-old Kevin Porter of Fowlerville was ordered to serve 15 years and 3 months in federal prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release.



Porter was charged in February of 2019. The charges followed a raid of Porter’s home by the FBI after the mother of a 13-year-old Detroit girl contacted police when she found nude images of her daughter had been sent to Porter through a smartphone app.



After lengthy delays, many attributed to COVID, Porter entered a guilty plea last October in U.S. District Court in Detroit to a single count of producing child pornography. In exchange, separate charges of coercion or enticement of a female and activities regarding material constituting/containing child pornography were dismissed.



Following Porter’s arrest, police said that he pressured the girl, in spite of the fact she said she was just 13-years-old, to meet up for sex and to send him sexually explicit photos. After authorities say they exchanged nude photos, he continued to press for a meeting, giving his full name and that he drove a Hyundai. Agents then used Secretary of State records to locate Porter’s residence in Fowlerville. During the raid they found the phone used during the conversations.



In addition to his prison sentence, Porter must register as a sex offender and comply with all requirements.