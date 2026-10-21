Oakland County Umpire Detained On Allegations Of Child Pornography

October 21, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





An Oakland County Little League umpire is facing federal child pornography charges.



57-year-old Kevin Cathcart of Waterford appeared in federal court this week on a criminal complaint alleging that he possessed and distributed child pornography.



The United States Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Michigan stated “Cathcart is an umpire in the Waterford area including for little league baseball games organized through the Waterford Coaches Association. He is also involved in youth hockey as a volunteer. At this time, the U.S. Attorney’s Office is unaware of allegations of misconduct arising from Cathcart’s position as an umpire or in youth hockey”.



Cathcart was ordered detained. His preliminary examination is set for October 29th.



Anyone with further information regarding the investigation is asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip via the provided link.