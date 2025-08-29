Kent Lake Road/Silver Lake Road Intersection Re-Opens To Traffic

August 29, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A busy intersection in Lyon Township is back open to traffic following a big reconstruction project.



The Kent Lake Road/Silver Lake Road intersection re-opened to traffic today, after having been closed since June 14 for reconstruction and safety enhancements.



The work was done by and paid for by Lombardo Homes of Shelby Township, which is building a housing development on the northeast corner of the intersection. The work was performed under a permit issued by the Road Commission for Oakland County (RCOC).



The project included installing a traffic signal at the intersection, which will remain in flash mode for 10 days to allow motorists to adjust to the new signal. While the intersection is open, some additional work remains to be done, including the final layer of asphalt, and Lombardo’s paving crew will return after the Labor Day holiday to place the final layer of asphalt at the intersection. Flaggers will direct traffic during that work.



Additional improvements completed at the intersection include:



-Construction of turn lanes at the intersection.



-Construction of sidewalks on both sides of Silver Lake Road and on the west side of Kent Lake Road from the intersection to the nearby elementary school.



-Construction of a pedestrian crosswalk across Silver Lake Road near Blake’s Orchard, featuring High-Intensity Activated Crosswalk (HAWK) beacons.



-Installation of storm sewers in the intersection area.



The upgrades are expected to improve traffic flow and significantly increase safety for both pedestrians and motorists.



The Kent Lake Road/Silver Lake Road intersection carries approximately 14,000 vehicles daily.