Kent Lake Road Closure Planned In Lyon Township

November 11, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A one-day watermain project this weekend will force a road closure in Lyon Township.



The Road Commission for Oakland County has issued a permit allowing Stante Excavating to close Kent Lake Road from Grand River Avenue to Silver Lake Road for a one-day watermain installation project this Saturday. The watermain work is just north of the Kent Lake Elementary School. The Road Commission says access to homes and businesses will be maintained during the closure.



The detour for thru traffic is Grand River to New Hudson Drive to Pontiac Trail to Silver Lake Road, back to Kent Lake Road and vice versa. The Commission advises that this section of Kent Lake Road carries approximately 9,350 vehicles daily.



Kent Lake Road is expected to re-open sometime Saturday evening.