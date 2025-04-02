Health Officials Confirm Kent County's First Measles Case In Over A Decade

April 2, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Health officials have confirmed Kent County’s first measles case in more than a decade.



The Kent County Health Department, in partnership with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), has confirmed a case of measles in a Kent County resident.



This marks the county's first confirmed measles case since 2013 and Michigan’s second case of the year.



The vaccination status of the individual was not reported at this time.

KCHD Health Officer Dr. Adam London said "Measles is a highly contagious disease that continues to circulate both in the U.S. and globally. This case is a reminder of how quickly measles can spread and the importance of vaccination. We urge residents to check their immunization status and to get vaccinated, especially if planning to travel internationally or into areas with active measles outbreaks."



The infected adult recently traveled abroad before returning to the U.S. and traveling between Michigan and New Jersey.



Measles spreads easily through the air when an infected person breaths, coughs, or sneezes. It can stay in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves, continuing to infect others. Symptoms typically begin 7–14 days after exposure, though they can surface as late as 21 days after exposure.



Individuals who were present at various locations may have been exposed. They include:



- Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant in Kentwood

- Gerald R. Ford International Airport

- Detroit Metro Airport and Delta Sky Club

- Corewell Health Family Medicine



The full list with specified dates, times, and locations can be accessed in the provided link, along with more information.