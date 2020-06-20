Kensington Woods Schools Sends Off Seniors

June 20, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





Kensington Woods Schools administrators and staff gave their outgoing seniors a graduation to remember.



The charter school in Hamburg Township sent off 19 graduates at a special ceremony June 12th. Due to COVID-19 school building shutdowns, Kensington Woods provided students and their families a drive-in style graduation. Watching from their vehicles, when it was their time, seniors walked onto a stage outside of the facility to accept their diploma from music teacher Ben Cunningham. Students had an opportunity to say a few words, thank people that were important to them, and then take a picture at the school’s decorated rock, before returning to their car.



The Kensington Woods High School Class of 2020 finished in the top 3 in the Livingston County in average SAT score and first in English Language Arts College Readiness. This year’s class also maintains the school’s100% college placement rate for all graduates. In total, the graduating seniors are receiving over $223,000 in scholarships to help support their college endeavors.



In her speech during Commencement, Class of 2020 Valedictorian Julianna Bissonette reminded classmates about their individual abilities and strengths. She asked her classmates to take what they’ve learned in the last 4 years and let it sharpen their minds; to take everything that’s made them the people they are and let it increase their understanding of themselves; and to take everything they seen and heard in the last few months, and let it strengthen their voices.



(Photos- Kensington Woods Schools)