Kensington Woods Launching New Early College Program

April 6, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Kensington Woods Schools is launching a new Early College program this fall.



Officials say the program has been in the planning stages for a few years but was recently green-lighted by the Kensington Woods Board of Education and then the Michigan Department of Education. The local, public charter school says it recognized a need for a supported transition from high school to college for students and the Early College format met that need.



Kensington Woods Schools Early College Program (also known as an Early Middle College or EMC for short) allows students to earn an associate degree, up to 60 transferable college credits, a professional certification or participate in a registered apprenticeship in addition to their high school diploma over a 5-year high school course of study.



Kensington Woods covers the cost of tuition, books and fees for their Early College students while enrolled in the program.



Principal Jessie MacGonigal Pratt said students thrive in the smaller, personal environment at Kensington Woods and it made sense to help them transition to college and other post-secondary experiences with a similar, supported experience.



Washtenaw Community College is their post-secondary partner. Students enrolled in Kensington Woods Early College will be able to enroll in a variety of programs including College Foundation, General Studies, Computer Science, Human Services, Welding and Fabrication, Automotive Services, Robotics, Graphic Design, Audio Production & Engineering, Fine Arts and 3D Animation.



The programs were selected to focus on the different needs and strengths of Kensington Woods students while still offering flexibility of options.



MacGonigal Pratt added they’re really excited to offer another option for their students to support them becoming successful after high school and reaching their full potential.



Kensington Woods Early College program will be one of 176 in the state and the first in the county based within a high school.



More information is available in the attached press release.