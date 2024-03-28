Local School Hosting Food Drive To Fill Student Pantry

March 28, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Hamburg Township Public Safety Department is collecting food to help a local school fill its student pantry, which is nearly empty.



Kensington Woods is hosting the “March Against Hunger Food Drive”. The Department says it’s a very small charter school that doesn’t provide breakfast and lunch food services like the public schools do. The school offers a pantry for the kids who forget their lunches or simply do not have food at home to pack. The Department asks that people consider supporting the cause and says donations can be dropped off at the Police Station on Merrill Road at any time, as there is a box in the lobby for after-hour drop offs.



Individually-wrapped breakfast and lunch foods and drinks are being collected through April 1st. A flyer listing needed items is attached.