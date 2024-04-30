Kensington Woods Hosts Bob Ross "Run For The Trees" Color Run

April 30, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Students at Kensington Woods Schools in Lakeland and community members took part in a 5K walk/run to help raise awareness and support for Michigan State Parks and tree planting.



The school hosted the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Bob Ross “Run For the Trees Happy Little 5K Color Run" last Friday.



Students ran, walked, and helped clean up the Mike Levine Lakelands Trail and celebrated their work with a color run finish and healthy snacks.



The school said a special thanks goes to the Hamburg Township Public Safety Department, Hamburg Parks And Recreation, Project Healthy Schools, and their families for supporting the event and helping keep everyone safe and healthy.