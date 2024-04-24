Kensington Woods To Host Bob Ross 5K Color "Run For The Trees"

April 24, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local school is hosting a community 5K that aims to raise awareness and support for Michigan’s state parks and tree planting.



Kensington Woods in Lakeland is hosting the Bob Ross 5K Color "Run for the Trees" along the Mike Levine Lakeland Trail on Friday.



Principal Jessie MacGonigal Pratt says students and hopefully members of the community will participate. It’s inspired by the Michigan DNR's Bob Ross Happy Little Trees Virtual 5K and Kensington Woods makes it a whole school event.



Many members of the school community registered for the "official" Happy Little Trees 5K but Pratt says they also open it up the opportunity to the entire school community to run or walk the 5K. She said this is the 4th year Kensington Woods has done a whole school 5K such as this, and the third time as a Happy Little Trees 5K – noting last year it was a fundraiser for International Samaritan.



The Happy Little Trees 5K supports tree planting in Michigan State Parks.



This year, Kensington Woods is also partnering with University of Michigan's Project Healthy Schools program to raise awareness of the importance of developing healthy and sustainable habits.



At race start time, 10:45am Friday, all students will travel down the 5k course that was created, starting at Kensington Woods and traveling to the Mike Levine Lakeland Trail State Park.



Pratt said some students will race while some will jog and others will cheer each other on – adding some of their percussionists are planning on being at the trailhead with their drums. Many of the walkers will also be picking up trash along the way. The course will turnaround at Manly Bennett Park. After finishing the race with a color run, students will have a variety of healthy snacks and have an opportunity to test out different track field events like discus, shot put, relays, and even axe throwing. Pratt said they’ll end the morning with Bob Ross themed awards.



If community members would like to join, they need to register in the Main Office by 10:30am on Friday. The event is free. Pratt said the goal is to get people developing healthy lifelong habits through moving outdoors and support the planting of trees and improving the community and environment.