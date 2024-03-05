Kensington Valley Ice House is now Biggby Coffee Ice House- Brighton

March 5, 2024

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



A popular Livingston County sports facility has a new name.



Biggby Coffee secured naming rights of the former Kensington Valley Ice House in Brighton, following a deal with Black Bear Sports Group, Inc. (BBSG) - the largest owner/operator of ice arenas in the United States.



The newly named, "Biggby Coffee Ice Cube- Brighton" will remain home base for a variety of local figure skating and hockey organizations, including the Ice House Skating Academy, Kensington Valley Hockey Association (KVHA), and Brighton High School Hockey teams.



The arena is also the home of South Lyon High School Hockey, Walled Lake Western Hockey, and Livingston United Girls Varsity Hockey & Adult Leagues.



The name change was announced in February after BBSG officially sold naming rights of the arena to Biggby Coffee.



The agreement supports long-term sponsorship of the Biggby Coffee Hockey Club, which includes teams for boys and girls at the Tier 1, 2 and 3 levels, along with Learn-to-Play and adult hockey teams.



BBSG, a Maryland-based company, announced they had taken over operations of a total of three ice facilities in Michigan, including the former East Lansing Ice Cube and the Ann Arbor Ice Cube.



All of the arenas now include Biggby Coffee in the title.



BBSG says Biggby Coffee Ice Cube-Brighton, located off Citation Drive near Grand River Avenue & US-23, is nicely positioned between the East Lansing and Ann Arbor facilities to provide, "comprehensive support for the vibrant hockey and figure skating community in the Detroit-East Lansing region."



Outside the entrance of the Biggby Coffee Ice Cube- Brighton is construction of a brand-new Biggby Coffee shop at 10547 Grand River Ave., slated to open sometime this year.



For more information, visit the provided links.