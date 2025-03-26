Spring Festival This Weekend At Kensington Metropark Farm Center

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A number of fun, family-oriented programs are set at Kensington Metropark’s Farm Center.



This Saturday and Sunday marks the “Spring Festival” - offering a fun filled weekend of family activities. On Saturday, the Metropark celebrates the end of the maple sugaring season. Staff will be boiling sap into syrup at the Sugar Shack and talking all things maple. Sunday will be all about sheep, and people can come see their flock get sheared and learn about all things wool. Baby season is also underway and attendees can say hi to baby lambs and goat kids. The Kensington Living History Village will feature demonstrations of blacksmithing and other early pioneer skills. Pre-registration is not required.



“Fun on the Farm” is set April 3rd and 17th. “Fun on the Farm” is an indoor and outdoor children’s series that focuses on different animals and aspects of farming each session. Each program will include a story, hands-on activity, and a chance to get up close and personal with that week’s topic. Registration closes the day before the program at 4pm.



Weekend Hayrides are also being offered on Saturdays and Sundays. The Metropark says public hayrides are the perfect addition to any visit to the Farm Center. Hayrides run every weekend on Saturday and Sunday afternoons from noon to 4pm and last approximately 20 minutes. Pre-registration is not required. Tickets are available on-site at the Farm Center office.



More information about all of the events is available in the provided link.