Spring Festival Planned At Local Metropark

April 14, 2019

A fun filled weekend of activities is planned at the Kensington Metropark Farm Center.



Family-friendly demonstrations and various activities are planned during the two-day Spring Festival centered on shearing the farm’s flock of sheep. Attendees can tour the farm and see the spring babies. Rosco the Clown will be out and the Kensington Living History Village will be open, showcasing early pioneer skills. Hayrides will also be available for a standard public fee. The event will run from noon to 4pm on both Saturday and Sunday April 27th and 28th. The festival is free to attend.



Details can be found in the link. For questions contact (248) 684-8632 or Kensington.Farm@metroparks.com. Facebook photo. (JM)