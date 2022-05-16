Motorcyclist Dies Following Crash On Kensington Road

May 16, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com







A motorcyclist died following a crash on Friday evening in Brighton Township.



Deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff's Office were dispatched around 5:14pm to a vehicle versus motorcycle injury crash on Kensington Road at I-96.



Preliminary investigation revealed that a 50-year-old Milford man and a 21-year-old Highland Township male passenger were traveling in a 2015 Ford Fusion southbound on Kensington Road.



Kensington Road was closed north of I-96, so the driver pulled off the roadway to check for directions. The driver of the Fusion attempted to make a U-turn in the roadway when his vehicle struck a 2011 Harley-Davidson motorcycle that was traveling northbound on Kensington Road. The motorcycle was operated by a 56-year-old Fenton man, who was ejected.



The motorcycle operator was transported to Providence Hospital in Novi by Livingston County EMS where he passed away. None of the occupants in the Ford Fusion were injured.



The Sheriff’s Office says the motorcycle operator was not wearing his helmet and the occupants of the Ford Fusion were wearing their seatbelts.



Kensington Road was closed for approximately four hours during the investigation and cleanup.



Alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.



Deputies were assisted on the scene by Brighton Area Fire Department, Metro Parks Police Department, and Livingston County EMS.