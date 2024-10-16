Kensington Road To Close At Mann Creek Starting Friday

October 16, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A lengthy road closure will result in detours and delays in Brighton Township.



Kensington Road at Mann Creek will be closed between Stobart Road and Pleasant Valley Road starting Friday, and lasting through Thursday, November 7th.



The Livingston County Road Commission advises the closure is needed for a partial large culvert replacement project.



Kensington Road will be closed to all traffic at the Mann Creek crossing and motorists should utilize a posted detour route. A map is attached.