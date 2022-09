Shoulder Work On Kensington Road Sunday

September 29, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A portion of Kensington Road will be closed in Brighton Township on Sunday.



Kensington Road will be closed between Larkins Road and Buno Road for shoulder work.



The Livingston County Road Commission advises the work is scheduled to begin around 7:30am and should be completed by 2:30pm.



Kensington Road will be closed to thru-traffic. Local traffic, EMS vehicles and busses will be accommodated.