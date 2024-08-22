Huron-Clinton Metroparks Enhances Trail Experiences

August 22, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Huron-Clinton Metroparks is enhancing trail experiences with some new improvements - including locally.



With more than 400 miles of trails across 13 parks, the Metroparks offer varied opportunities for visitors to get outdoors, get fresh air, and engage in their favorite type of exercise. From hiking or biking on 55 miles of paved trails and canoeing and kayaking on water trails, to exploring the woods on nature trails, and enjoying Michigan winters by cross-country skiing on groomed trails, officials say Metroparks trails offer something for everyone.



This summer, work is finishing up and just beginning on several Metroparks trails that will provide visitors with improved experiences and more access.



Earlier this year, the Metroparks Board of Commissioners approved $3 (m) million in funding to resurface nine miles of trails throughout the parks. Additional grant funding of $629,104 has been secured for specific trail projects, with Metroparks contributing matching funds of $637,440 to the projects.



Metroparks Director Amy McMillan says The Metroparks are so proud to provide a beautiful and expansive trail system for the communities in Southeast Michigan to enjoy. We work hard to maintain, improve, and even expand the trails that are available for use. Funding of trail projects is an essential piece of the puzzle in improving trail systems, accessibility, and recreation opportunities. We look forward to the public enjoying the improvements happening this summer.”



A new adult fitness trail along the Hike-Bike Trail at Kensington Metropark is almost complete. That trail will feature 10 fitness stations designed for accessible and assisted use. The new trail, funded in part by GameTime and mParks Statewide Funding initiative as well as the Metroparks, will include equipment to boost aerobics, cardio, core strength, flexibility, and balance.



Recently updated is the Split Log Nature Trail at Oakwoods Metropark, funded by the Land and Water Conservation Fund and the Metroparks, which renovated the trail and the associated amenities including renovations for accessibility. The trail surface, restrooms, observation deck, and parking lot were improved for a better user experience.



Removing barriers, creating access, improving access, and increasing recreation are a priority for the Metroparks and improvements at the Reflection Trail at Stony Creek Metropark showcase that. Through funding from the Land and Water Conservation Fund and the Metroparks, this project will include accessible trail and boardwalk improvements, native tree and prairie plantings, parking improvements for accessibility, three new bridges, improved restroom access, and a pond overlook and pond dipping platform for nature study. The Nature Center will receive improvements for accessibility with walkway upgrades and automatic doors, as well as energy efficient lighting and rain collection barrels.



Anyone in need of an incentive to get out on the trails this summer is encouraged to register for the Metroparks Trail Challenge. That offers a fun way to explore all 13 Metroparks and stay active outdoors on a person’s own time and at their own pace. The Trail Challenge got underway in May and runs through October 31. Register by October 24th to earn incentives like a 2025 Metroparks annual pass.