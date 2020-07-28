Kensington Metropark “Splash ‘N’ Blast” Closed After Positive COVID Case

July 28, 2020

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





Kensington Metropark’s “Splash ‘N’ Blast” has closed temporarily as a precaution after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.



Huron-Clinton Metroparks made the announcement today, with officials saying they want to be as transparent as possible. Director Amy McMillan said ensuring the health and safety of park visitors and employees is always their top priority. She said that’s why they temporarily closed the Kensington splash pad to do a further deep cleaning and notify the public as an added precaution on top of local, state and federal guidance.



McMillan noted the employee last worked on Thursday, July 23rd, was not symptomatic, completed the Metroparks’ health screening form protocol upon arrival and wore a mask as required the entire shift. The employee was tested on Saturday, July 25th after a friend tested positive. McMillan says the employee’s COVID-positive results were reported and received by the Metroparks on Monday evening and the Oakland County Health Department was notified immediately upon opening today. All Metroparks employees who worked in close contact with the employee, six individuals, were notified immediately and instructed to self-quarantine for 14 days. McMillan stated that given the employee’s outdoor job duties at the water park, it is highly unlikely that any patron would have been considered in close, sustained contact. She stressed the Metroparks is committed to communicating every step of the way and going above and beyond to help protect their visitors, team and communities against the virus.



The Splash ‘N’ Blast opened in late June with capacity limits and operating adjustments, including three sessions capped at 50% capacity available each day, modified layouts in standing and seating areas, social distancing requirements, and enhanced sanitation of high-touch areas and equipment. McMillan says the Metroparks has implemented numerous other COVID-19 preventive measures to help assure everyone’s safety while keeping the 13 Metroparks outdoor spaces open.



Metroparks.com/covid features the latest news and updates, including procedures for capacity monitoring and temporary intermittent closures. That link is provided.