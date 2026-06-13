Kensington Metropark Photoshoot Sign-Up

June 13, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Volunteers are needed for summer marketing photoshoots at Kensington Metropark.



Over the next few weeks, Huron-Clinton Metroparks will be hosting multiple photoshoots to capture photos and videos for its content gallery and marketing efforts.



Photoshoots are also taking place at other Metroparks across the region.



Photoshoots will focus on a number of summer-fun activities like swimming, biking and kayaking and will vary based on location.



By volunteering, people will appear across our social platforms, website, flyers, and other marketing materials.



Each location will have multiple activities/areas in which video and photos will be taken - which means there are more than one opportunity to volunteer on each shoot day.



There are schedules each location and sign-up forms – people can choose to sign up for one or multiple slots.



The Metroparks use its content gallery for social media and advertising, and “we make sure to show a mix of ages, ethnicities, genders and activities to best represent our region as a whole, which is why we are looking for many different demographics for our shoots - Parents with young families, seniors, child-free adults, or Gen-Z, all are welcome!”



Those who sign up and are chosen for a photoshoot, will receive a confirmation email in no more than one business day with instructions.



Anyone who volunteers will be required to complete an image release (or have their parents with them to complete it if they are a minor under the age of 18).



As a thank you for volunteering, those selected will receive free park entry for the entire day of their shoot, a digital download of all the photos taken and a small thank-you gift.



Those with questions are asked to contact the Metroparks Marketing Department at marketing@metroparks.com or call 810-299-1516.



A link to the Kensington Metropark photoshoot sign-up is provided.