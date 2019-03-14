Blue Heron Centerpieces New Kensington Nature Center Display

March 14, 2019

There are new things to see and learn about inside the nature center at a local Metropark thanks to the help of many generous donors.



A brand new interactive display centered around wetlands and the blue heron has become a reality at the Kensington Metroparks Nature Center. The $10,000 project was made possible by generous gifts from Betsy and Bob Herbst, Cathy and Paul Edwards, 3M, Robert Kollen, and another anonymous donor.



Nature Center staff worked closely with an outside company to develop the display that will teach visitors about the native plants and animals that call the area’s wetlands home. Taking center stage in the display are Sandhill Cranes and Great Blue Herons. Also new is the Great Blue Heron flight simulator that will give visitors a birds-eye view of Kent Lake. Many of the fish, bird, and microscope displays that previously inhabited the Nature Center are still there, but have also been given a fresh overhaul.



You can learn more about the display and everything else going on at the Kensington Metroparks Nature Center at https://www.metroparks.com/facilities-education/kensington-nature-center/ (Photos: Huron-Clinton Metroparks) (MK)