Kensington Metropark Hosts Guided Paddle Tour of Kent Lake

August 11, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Kayaking enthusiasts are invited to participate in a guided paddle tour of Kent Lake, hosted by Kensington Metropark, on August 19.



The tour will take kayakers around the lake to explore the sights and sounds of the park from a different perspective. Participants will observe animals and plants, both above and below the waters of Kent Lake, which is part of the Huron River Water Trail.



The tour is expected to last a total of 2 hours and participants are asked to meet at 10:00 a.m. at the Kensington Metropark Boat Rental Picnic Area.



No experience is needed, as the first part of the program teaches the basics before launching into the water. All necessary gear will also be provided.



Kayakers 13 and up can register to participate. Children must be accompanied by a registered adult.



More information can be found at the provided link.