Fundraising Underway For Accessible Playground At Kensington Metropark

December 2, 2019

Fundraising efforts are underway to build an all-abilities and accessible play area at Kensington Metropark’s newly redeveloped Maple Beach.



The Huron-Clinton Metroparks are among those launching a fundraising campaign on Giving Tuesday, the largest global giving day of the year. It’s to raise money for an inclusive playground where children of all ages and abilities are welcome and encouraged to play and explore together. The playground has been intentionally designed to consider its use by children and adults with varying levels of physical, emotional, and cognitive abilities. Tomorrow, through a partnership with Genisys Credit Union, the Metroparks have the ability to match all donations, up to $5,000 according to Metroparks Chief of Marketing and Communications Danielle Mauter.



Mauter tells WHMI the playground is being designed using the universal design stands, meaning a playground that’s accessible and available to those of all ages and all abilities. Mauter says the playground will include some special features like poured-in place solid rubber surfacing to allow wheelchairs and anyone to travel around the play space with ease. It will include sensory-friendly equipment, some shade structures, spaces for quiet independent play and a “we-go-round”, which is wheelchair accessible merry-go-round that Mauter says will be a very exciting component to the playground. She says it will also include other things such as dignity landings on the slides to allow for easier access and movement around the play scape. Mauter says another very exciting piece of the playground project is that they’ve been working with the FAIR Play Coalition, which is a group of organizations and individuals that have expertise or personal experience with those of varying abilities. She says they’ve reviewed the playground plans to make sure that what they’re putting in is what makes the best sense for all of their visitors. Completed construction of the playground is anticipated in the fall of 2020.



Those interested can donate online through the provided link and Mauter says they will be accepting donations all day long. Photo: www.metroparks.com. (JM)