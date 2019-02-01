Ice Harvesting At Kensington Metropark Saturday

February 1, 2019

The cool history of ice harvesting will be featured at Kensington Metropark this weekend.



Organizers say the program will offer fun for all ages this Saturday. Attendees will be able to learn how ice harvested from the region’s lakes kept food cold before the invention of refrigeration. The program includes demonstrations of ice harvesting, a chance to try your hand with tools of the ice trade, and then warm up while discussing the ice man and home ice deliveries. The program begins on the hour and is mostly outdoors so attendees are advised to dress for the weather.



The event will be held from 11am to 2pm at the Kensington Farm Center and the cost is free, although a Metropark vehicle permit is required. No pre-registration is required for the event. Facebook photo. (JM)