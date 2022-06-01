Safety At Forefront After Drowning At Kensington Metropark

June 1, 2022

Ken Rogulski / news@whmi.com





Water safety for kids is on the top of parents' minds - one day after a six-year-old drowned at a beach in Kensington Metropark on Monday.



Parents are using the buddy system with their kids. Each one keeping an eye on the other. Some parents are using brightly colored life jackets to help keep their kids heads above

water. The 6-year-old was found by rescuers floating in a weeded area. CPR was performed. She was transported to a hospital, but she was pronounced dead.



The Oakland County Sheriff’s office is continuing their investigation.