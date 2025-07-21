Kensington Combining Blue Moon Viewing and 1970s Hits for Saturday Event

July 21, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



You can check out the upcoming Blue Moon and enjoy a concert at the same time.



Kensington Metroparks is hosting “Blue Moon on the Beach” Aug. 2 from 8 p.m. until 11 p.m. on Maple Beach



Along with Blue Moon viewing stations, activities and presentations by Metroparks staff and partners, The Geff Phillips Band will be hitting the stage. The band will be playing “The Best of Billy Joel and Elton John.”



Organizers said to dress like it’s the 1970s and check out everything the event has to offer.



The band will take the state at 8 p.m. The “Best Dressed” contest kicks off at 9 p.m., and bragging rights and prizes are up for grabs.



The night will culminate in a 15-minute live drone show at 10:15 p.m.



Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair and telescopes or binoculars.



The Blue Moon is when the moon is at its biggest and brightest.



Food trucks and drink vendors will be available for purchase throughout the event.



The event itself is free, but a Metroparks daily or annual vehicle pass is required to get in.



(photo credit: Kensington Metroparks)