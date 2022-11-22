Re-Scheduled Kensington Road Closure This Wednesday

November 22, 2022

A portion of a busy road in Brighton Township will be closed tomorrow and motorists should be prepared for delays.



The closure of Kensington Road at Buno Road was rescheduled to Wednesday. It was originally scheduled for last weekend.



The Livingston County Road Commission advises that the work involves pavement repairs and will take place from 7am to 3pm.



Motorists are reminded that there will be high traffic impact and major delays should be expected.



Traffic will be under flag control at the Buno Road and Kensington Road intersection. Only northbound Kensington Road traffic will be allowed, while southbound Kensington Road will be closed at Jacoby Road.



A map is attached.