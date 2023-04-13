Pavement Repairs To Cause Delays On Kensington Road

April 13, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A portion of a busy road in Brighton Township will be closed next week and motorists should be prepared for delays.



Pavement repairs are planned on Kensington Road at Buno Road.



The Livingston County Road Commission says the repair work will be done 9am and 4pm next Tuesday, April 18th.



Motorists are advised that there will be high traffic impact and major delays should be expected.



Traffic will be under flag control at the Buno Road and Kensington Road intersection.



Only northbound Kensington Road traffic will be allowed, while southbound Kensington Road will be closed at Jacoby Road.



A map is attached.