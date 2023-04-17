Traffic Issues In Brighton Township Tuesday

April 17, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Motorists are being reminded of traffic delays associated with a road project tomorrow in Brighton Township.



Pavement repairs are planned on Kensington Road at Buno Road.



The Livingston County Road Commission advises the repair work will be done between 9am and 4pm.



Motorists are warned that there will be high traffic impact and major delays should be expected.



Traffic will be under flag control at the Buno Road and Kensington Road intersection. Only northbound Kensington Road traffic will be allowed, while southbound Kensington Road will be closed at Jacoby Road.



A map is attached.