Painting Under The Starry Night Sky At Kensington Metropark

September 9, 2023

Jessica Mathews





Spots are still available for a new program at Kensington Metropark that offers an opportunity to paint under the stars.



Community members are invited to “escape the ordinary” and unlock their inner artist at Kensington Metropark during “Painting with a Twist under the Night Sky”.



Attendees can enjoy an evening outside while being guided through the creative process of painting a starry night sky. Officials say it’s a unique way to get together with friends and enjoy the night sky in a new way, and go home with a one-of-kind piece of art.



The event is open to adults age 18 and up. It’s said to be perfect for a ladies' night out or for those simply seeking creative inspiration.



The program will take place next Friday from 6:30 to 9pm in the Orchard Pavilion at Kensington Metropark. Pre-registration is required by 4pm three days before the program.



More information is attached and a link to register is provided.