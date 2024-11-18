“Kenny Rogers/Dolly Parton Tribute Concert "Christmas & The Hits”

November 18, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Hartland’s Cromaine District Library is inviting the community to experience an unforgettable night of music and holiday cheer with the “Kenny Rogers/Dolly Parton Tribute Concert – Christmas & the Hits”.



On Friday, December 20th award-winning country recording artist Alan Turner will channel the legendary Kenny Rogers, while the talented Laurie Lynn takes on the role of the iconic Dolly Parton - recreating the magic of their unforgettable duet performances.



The show will run from 8 to 9:45pm at the Historic Hartland Music Hall at 3619 Avon Street.



The full-band tribute concert will take guests on “a musical journey through the illustrious careers of two of country music’s biggest stars but will also bring the joy of their most beloved Christmas songs to life”.



From hits like “Islands in the Stream” to holiday classics like “Christmas Without You”, fans will be treated to an evening filled with nostalgia, heartwarming tunes, and the signature style that made Kenny and Dolly American icons.



Tickets for the heartwarming concert are available now! Don’t miss out on your chance to enjoy this festive tribute to two legends of country music in a cozy, intimate setting.



Tickets can be purchased through the provided link.



“Cromaine Library is the administrator of the Hartland Music Hall, which has served as a center for performance and education since its beginnings in the 1930’s, enriching the lives of Hartland residents and remaining a treasured space for many who grew up here. This beautiful space requires regular tending, including upkeep and maintenance of the historic Kilgen pipe organ, the stage, seating, lighting, and more– and generous donations from supporters of the Music Hall help us preserve and maintain this historic space. We are endlessly grateful for those who contribute, allowing for the Hartland Music Hall to be treasured for years to come!”