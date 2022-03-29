Suspect Charged In Counterfeit Money Case Still On The Run

March 29, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A Detroit man charged with passing counterfeit bills at local grocery stores remains on the run.



36-year-old Kenneth Robinson Heard is charged in two separate cases in 53rd District Court in Howell. He’s facing three counts of uttering and publishing for incidents that occurred last November at the Kroger store on M-59 in Howell and the store off M-36 in Hamburg Township.



Investigators with the U.S. Secret Service identified Heard as a suspect after serial numbers that were on the $100 bills passed at the Howell store matched other counterfeit bills that were passed around the Metro Detroit area.



Court records show that a warrant for Heard was issued in January and that it currently remains active.