Woman Charged With Embezzling From Whitmore Lake Company

December 16, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A former office manager is accused of embezzling more than $176,000 from a roofing company in Whitmore Lake.



41-year-old Kendra Marie Lewis of Redford is charged with one count of embezzlement of $100,000 or more, a 20-year felony; and two counts of Failure to File Taxes, 5-year felonies.



Lewis is alleged to have embezzled approximately $176,653 in 2020 and 2021 while employed as the office manager of Big Ike’s Roofing Company. The owner of the company discovered that Lewis was embezzling when a new office manager was hired.



The Department of Attorney General says Lewis embezzled by writing checks payable to herself and then recorded them in the business checkbook ledger as being payable to various business vendors for significantly less amounts.



The Department charged Lewis as a habitual offender based on her prior criminal record.



Attorney General Dana Nessel said those who steal from small businesses not only hurt the owners of those establishments, but also harm consumers by driving up the cost of doing business in the state.



A probable cause conference is scheduled for December 22nd in 14A-3 District Court in Washtenaw County.