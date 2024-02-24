Students Can Apply For Kelsey's Law Distracted Driving Scholarship

February 24, 2024

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



A unique scholarship opportunity is open to Michigan high schoolers.



In April, $5,000 worth of scholarships will be awarded to Michigan students in the "Kelsey's Law" Distracted Driving Scholarship. The scholarship was created in honor of a Michigan teenager who tragically died in 2010 in a crash that involved distracted driving.



Applicants are asked to submit a persuasive message that shows how they would convince young drivers to reduce distractions while driving. Students can submit their message in the form of a video, graphic, or tweet. The goal of the submission is to persuade others, especially teen drivers, to stop texting while driving.



The Kelsey’s Law Distracted Driving Awareness Scholarship was established in 2010 after Kelsey Raffaele, 17, of Sault Ste. Marie, tragically died in a cell phone-related crash.



The Scholarship was created in her honor to inspire change in teens who drive distracted and help prevent car accidents.



The deadline to apply is March 31. Winners will be announced in April to coincide with National Distracted Driving Awareness Month.



A link to apply is provided below.