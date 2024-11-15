Kelly Genei Named Cleary University's Dean of Undergraduate Students

November 15, 2024

Cleary University has announced that Kelly Genei is the Dean of Undergraduate Studies.



Genei will be responsible for overseeing Cleary’s undergraduate programs, activities and assisting in academic guidance and undergraduate advising, the university said. “Her role also includes supporting, supervising and evaluating day-to-day undergraduate classroom operations, communications and instructional processes to promote and improve consistency and quality of instruction.”



Genei became an adjunct faculty member and a DECA advisor in 2019, before becoming an associate professor the following year. She also received the Vince Linder Teaching Excellence Award, a student and staff selected honor, in 2020.



“I am honored to be selected for this role in the community where I was raised, continuing to serve our students, the mission of Cleary and our entire community,” Genei said. “What makes Cleary special is our faculty, advisors, coaches and staff – everyone working cohesively to guide our students to lifelong success.”



She began her new position before the start of the fall semester.



(photo credit: Cleary University)