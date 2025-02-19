Mother Charged With Felony Child Abuse After Abandoning Her Three Young Children

February 19, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A Pontiac mother who abandoned her three young children for years - leaving them to live alone in absolute squalor and survive only on irregular drop-offs of prepared food - has been charged with three counts of 1st degree child abuse.



34-year-old Kelli Marie Bryant was charged with a three-count warrant signed today by 50th District Court Judge Ronda Gross.



A conviction on the charge carries up to life in prison or any term of years. Prosecutors also intend to file a petition to terminate the mother’s parental rights to the children.



Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said “This was one of the worst and longest-running cases of child abuse I have seen in my career. I am thankful for the outpouring of support from the community to help these children have better lives. I also am gratified to see this suspect will be held accountable for this unforgivable treatment of these children.”



Bryant was taken into custody on Friday after deputies were called to a townhouse in the 600 block of Lydia Lane to perform a welfare check on the occupants of the home. Deputies found Bryant’s three children – a 15-year-old boy and his sisters, age 12 and 13, living in what were described as “unimaginable conditions”. The landlord had contacted the sheriff’s office because the rent had not been paid since October, and he had not spoken to Bryant since December and was concerned something may have happened. Detectives learned Bryant was living in a different location in Pontiac.



Upon their arrival, deputies found a home in deplorable shape. Garbage was piled as high as four feet in some rooms, mold and human waste were found throughout, with the toilet overflowing and feces in the bathtub. Deputies checked the residence for occupants and found the boy and his sisters. The girls had locked themselves in the bathroom but opened the door when asked.



Bryant is being held in the Oakland County Jail and is expected to be arraigned on the charges on Thursday.