Gravel Project On Keddle & Peavy Roads Starts Monda

August 19, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A gravel project starts on Monday in Marion Township.



Crews will be placing surface gravel on Keddle and Peavy Roads, between Pinckney Road (D-19) and the beginning of the pavement.



The Livingston County Road Commission advises that both Keddle and Peavy Roads will be closed to thru-traffic, with only local traffic permitted in the project limits.



Work is expected to start Monday and be completed by next Friday. All work is weather permitting.