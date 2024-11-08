KayLyn Pace to Play Historic Howell Theatre Saturday

November 8, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Singer songwriter KayLyn Pace is playing the Historic Howell Theatre Saturday night. The Dexter native was on WHMI’s Morning Drive, promoting her the final leg of her “Hell of a Time Tour” with special guest Alex Radloff of Ann Arbor.



“I started performing when I was eight and did a lot of fairs and festivals. I wrote my first song when I was 14 and been writing ever since. I made the move to Nashville when I was 20,” said Pace.



She plans to perform a mix of originals and covers in Howell.



“I’m actually pretty rocky, especially with my band. We shred a little. I’m leaning a little bit toward more rocky and I have a lot of energy, especially when I’m up with my band. I live for it.”



Pace says she was inspired by Carrie Underwood as a child, but also credits her family for encouraging her music, adding her mother books her gigs and grandfather plays guitar and sings.



“I love Elvis Presley. Rascal Flatts. Keith Urban. The (Dixie) Chicks.”



Doors open at 7pm. Tickets are $10. There will be raffle prizes too.



Photos courtesy of KayLyn's Facebook.