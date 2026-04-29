Local Comic Artist Up For Divisional Cartooning Award

April 29, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local comic artist, illustrator, and writer is among the finalists announced for the 2025 National Cartoonists Society’s Divisional Awards for excellence in cartooning.



It’s the 80th Annual Reuben Awards, with talented artists submitting work from all over.



Katie Cook lives in the Brighton area and is among the nominees in the “Online Comics – Long Form” category.



Cook grew up in Saline and graduated from Saline High School, before later graduating from the College for Creative Studies in Detroit. She’s a wife and mother of two, and a cat lover.



Per her website, Cook is the creator of the comic “Nothing Special” and has done projects with Marvel, Boom!, Star Wars, and more. It states “Katie has worked on licensed properties for Marvel Comics on a variety of projects. She also worked with the Jim Henson Company, working on the comics of Fraggle Rock and working as an illustrator and writer on Jim Henson’s The Storyteller. She was the writer (along with artist Andy Price) behind many of the bestselling My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic, a comic based on the popular children’s TV show of the same name”.



The NCS Conference and Reuben Awards is a three-day professional event open to members and non-members August 6-8th in Columbus, Ohio.



Winners will be announced at the awards dinner on August 7th.



A link to view this year’s finalists is provided top, along with and Cook’s website bottom.



Photo - Top - Cook's Finalist Submission



Photo - Bottom - Facebook - Baltimore Comic Con