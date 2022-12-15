Hartland Teacher Wins "Excellence In Education" Award

December 15, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A Livingston County educator known for “pouring her heart and soul into her students” has been honored with an Excellence In Education award from the Michigan Lottery.



The award winner, Kathy Jagusch, is a 3rd grade teacher with Hartland Consolidated Schools.



The Michigan Lottery established the Excellence In Education awards in 2014 to recognize outstanding public-school educators across the state during the school year.



Winners of the weekly award receive a plaque, a $1,500 cash prize, and a $500 grant to their classroom, school, or school district. One of the weekly winners will be selected as the Educator of the Year and will receive a $10,000 cash prize.



Jagusch credits the excitement of seeing children learn for drawing her to a career in education. She said she always wanted to work with children - and their excitement for learning something new and the love they show each day keep her going.



Jagusch says doing hands-on activities is one of her favorite parts of being an educator. She said she loves doing any hands-on activity with her students, and to see them immersed in an activity and all of their senses lighting up is special.



A parent of former students nominated Jagusch for the award. The nomination cited her willingness to go above and beyond for her students. “Mrs. Jagusch is a third-grade elementary school teacher who pours her heart and soul into her students. She is the most loving teacher and has taught all three of my girls so much. She attends her students’ extracurricular activities and even attends their high school graduations nine years later. Mrs. Jagusch has overcome cancer three times and is now undergoing chemo for a fourth bout of cancer. She is a wonderful mother and grandmother, and the community loves her. I’ve never met a woman this compassionate about her students and her family. If everyone was like Mrs Jagusch the world would be a much better place”!



Jagusch earned a bachelor’s degree from Madonna University and a master’s degree from Eastern Michigan University. She has been an educator for 25 years, all in her current position.