Carney Chosen As Presidential Elector

September 5, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com







A longtime political activist from Livingston County has been selected as the presidential elector for the 7th Congressional District.



The Livingston County Democratic Party announced that Kathy Carney was elected at the 7th District Caucus at the Michigan Democratic Party nominating convention in Lansing. She will gather with Michigan’s 15 other Democratic presidential electors on December 17th at 2pm to cast the state’s votes in the electoral college should Vice President Harris and Governor Tim Walz carry Michigan in the November 5th election.



Carney, who lives in Green Oak Township, chaired the 8th Congressional District Democratic Party for more than four years.



In addition, she worked alongside her husband, Joe, when he was chair of the Livingston County Democratic Party for many years.



Carney served as a member of the Michigan Board of Osteopathic Medicine representing the public and has been inducted into the Brighton Area Women’s History Roll of Honor.



Carney became active politically in the 1980s after a group of women became concerned that area wells had been contaminated with road salt. The Fonda Island and Briggs Lake Water Authority sued over the matter and the courts found the Michigan Department of Transportation was responsible for the contamination.



The last Livingston County resident to serve as a presidential elector was JoAnn Murphy of Green Oak Township who cast the then-8th Congressional District’s vote for President Obama in 2012.