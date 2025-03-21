Kate Litwin Graduates From Prestigious Women’s Municipal Leadership Program

March 21, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local official has graduated from a prestigious women’s leadership program.



Howell Downtown Development Authority Executive Director and Howell Main Street Chief Operating Officer Kate Litwin has successfully completed the Michigan Municipal League’s esteemed 16/50 Project Women’s Municipal Leadership Program.



The innovative program is dedicated to supporting and advancing women in Michigan’s municipal leadership roles.



The leadership program is a cornerstone of the Michigan Municipal League’s 16/50 Project. It aims to address the disparity in municipal leadership where women - who comprise over 50% of Michigan’s population - hold less than 16% of top municipal management positions.



Through workshops and training focused on budgeting, economic development, public policy, communications, and leadership development; the program empowers participants with the tools and knowledge to excel in executive municipal roles.



Litwin said “This program has been an incredible journey—focused on advancing leadership skills, building confidence, and preparing women for executive roles in municipal government. I'm honored to be part of a cohort of inspiring, talented women dedicated to shaping the future of our communities. The skills, insights, and connections gained through the 16/50 Project will strengthen my ability to lead, support, and advocate for the continued growth and vitality of Howell’s downtown and our broader community.”



The Michigan Municipal League says it remains committed to fostering equity and inclusion in municipal leadership through the 16/50 Project and other leadership initiatives.



More information about the program and the Howell Main Street & DDA is available in the links.