Karl's Cabin Plans "Grand Reopening" on Wednesday, Nov. 29

November 21, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



After months of renovations, a popular restaurant in Salem Township is getting ready for its "Grand Reopening" next week.



Karl's Cabin, located at 6005 Gotfredson Road, will reopen to hungry patrons on Wednesday, November 29th at 11:00 a.m.



The log-cabin style restaurant closed following a devastating fire on February 15th. The main dining area with exposed wood beams was spared, but the restaurant's banquet room, service hallways, and kitchen area required extensive repairs.



“During these past nine months, the resilience and dedication of the Karl's Cabin team have been unwavering, moving past a heart-wrenching event to now a time of excitement and celebration as we greatly anticipate serving the community again, and sharing in the restaurant's renewed splendor,” said Peter Poulos, who co-owns Karl’s Cabin with his brother, Louis, and mother, Sophia Poulos.



Karl's Cabin was founded by Peter's father, Karl Poulos, who passed away in 2013. A recovered photo of Karl from the fire was used by staff as "positive motivation on our journey to reopening."



