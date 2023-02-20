Fundraiser For Karl's Cabin Employees Following Devastating Fire

February 20, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A GoFundMe account has been set up to assist the employees of a popular restaurant in Salem Township that sustained major damage in a devastating fire.



The restaurant is expected to be closed for at least three months for clean-up and repairs – which will leave many employees, waitstaff, and cooks without a steady income during that time.



The fire last Wednesday started at an employee smoking station. High winds caused it to spread to a storage container of compressed gas cylinders and then to the backside of the building. There were no injuries but the restaurant suffered significant damage.



Firefighters from more than a dozen departments were able to contain damage to the back area of the building. There was said to be severe damage to the dish tank, walk-in coolers, banquet room, and offices above the cabin. The older, cabin part of the building was minimally damaged from fire but heavily damaged from smoke.



Salem Township Fire Chief Jim Rachwal told WHMI it will be a while before the business can re-open.



The GoFundMe page states that for those who are familiar with Karl’s Cabin, “it is a staple of the community and gathering place for many. The Poulos family have worked hard to combine good food with a great atmosphere daily”.



GoFundMe Organizer Tom Maged said he started the fundraiser to help the restaurant’s dedicated employees during this time and all money will be given to the family to distribute among employees.



Photo: GoFundMe.