Dexter Man & Dog Killed In Weekend Crash

January 24, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A Dexter man and his dog were killed in a fiery crash over the weekend.



The incident happened shortly before 8am on Saturday morning.



Troopers with the Michigan State Police Brighton Post responded to the area of Lima Center and Seitz Road on a report of a vehicle fire. Police say a male subject and a dog were both found deceased inside.



Police say an investigation showed the vehicle left the roadway and crashed before catching on fire. No other vehicles were involved.



The deceased has since been identified as 33-year-old Karl Weber.



Police said alcohol appears to have been a factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing pending autopsy and toxicology results.