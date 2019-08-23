Former Food Service Director Charged With Embezzlement

August 23, 2019

A former food service director for a local district is facing embezzlement charges.



51-year-old Karen Morris of Fenton is charged in Genesee County Circuit Court with one count of embezzling more than $50,000 but less than $100,000 from Lake Fenton Community Schools, which terminated her contact in June. The alleged embezzlement took place over the past four years according to the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, which handled the investigation.



The Tri-County Times reports that suspicions were brought to the attention of Superintendent Julie Williams and an internal investigation was launched that uncovered reports being altered and transactions voided. Student accounts are not believed to have been compromised. Williams indicated the amount embezzled is likely between $80,000 and $99,000 and changes have since been made to processes and protocols to prevent such situations in the future.



Morris appeared in court in early August for pre-trial hearing in the case, which was adjourned at the request of counsel for possible resolution. That hearing is now scheduled for September 16th. (JM/JK)