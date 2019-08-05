K9 & Helicopter Brought In To Locate Suspects At Kensington Metropark

August 5, 2019

A major search by authorities Sunday at Kensington Metropark led to the arrest of two suspects wanted for fleeing from officers following a car theft in Washtenaw County.



Michigan State Police Lt. Michael Sura from the Brighton Post says the incident began earlier Sunday when a car was reported stolen in Washtenaw County. Then just after 2pm, a trooper in Oakland County got a hit on the vehicle which was installed with an electronic locating beacon. After locating the vehicle and trying to pull it over, a brief chase ensued into Kensington Metropark, where the two suspects fled on foot into a heavily wooded area. Troopers then set up a perimeter and called in both a K9 unit and a helicopter.



The suspects were then located at about 5:45pm and taken into custody without incident. They’re being charged in Oakland County with fleeing and eluding police, but will likely face charges in Washtenaw County for unlawful driving away of an automobile as well as several vehicle break-ins. (JK)